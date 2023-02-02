The capital outlay for the railways has been increased to the highest-ever ₹2.40 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Apart from the highest-ever allocation proposed in the Union Budget, here are the main takeaways for Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023. The Union budget is a "growth engine" for the country, said Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Capital outlay. - A provision of capital outlay of 2.41 lakh crore has been kept for the Railways. This is the highest-ever outlay, which is almost 9 times the outlay made in the year 2013-14.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.- Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1275 railway stations of the country will be redeveloped.

Vande Bharat trains:- At present Vande Bharat trains are manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur which will be expanded and manufacturing units of Vande Bharat will be commissioned at three other locations namely Sonepat in Haryana, Latur in Maharashtra and Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Will speed up and 2 to 3 Vande Bharat trains .an be manufactured every week.

Green Train. - The construction of the country's first hydrogen train, completely developed in India, will be completed by December 2023. The hydrogen train will be operated in the first phase on heritage lines like Kalka-Shimla etc. Along with this, the bullet train project will be started in Maharashtra.

Green Energy :- Ultra mega solar plant will now be set up in railways to promote green energy. The construction of 50 MW capacity solar plant at Charoda, Bhilai of South East Central Railway is in its final stage.

Tourism.- To promote tourism in the country, the Bharat Gaurav tourism train is being operated by the Railways, in which 5-6 new circuits will be added.

Vande Metro Train.- The concept of Vande Metro train has been included covering a radius of 50-60 kilometers in the periphery of major cities of the country.

Important Corridors.- Tribal Corridors, Social Corridors, Hill Corridors, Port Corridors and Energy Corridors will be set up in areas untouched by rail facilities in the country.

Zonal Gati Shakti Unit: To complete various projects as soon as possible, the Union Railway Minister talked about the establishment of Gati Shakti Unit at the zonal level.