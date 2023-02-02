The capital outlay for the railways has been increased to the highest-ever ₹2.40 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Apart from the highest-ever allocation proposed in the Union Budget, here are the main takeaways for Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023. The Union budget is a "growth engine" for the country, said Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}