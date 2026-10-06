From IBM's Arvind Krishna to MetLife's Michael A. Khalaf: Here's a list of executives Piyush Goyal met in the US

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is currently in the US to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, on Monday (local time) met senior executives of several companies, including AIA Group, General Atlantic and IBM.

Goyal's separate meetings with the top executives focused on deepening investments, expanding business ties and boosting collaboration in sectors such as insurance, financial services and frontier technologies.

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Piyush Goyal meets US companies' execs: Here's who all he met The minister held talks with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss opportunities for the technology major to further grow its operations in India, while exploring greater collaboration in new and advanced technologies. Sharing details about the meeting, Goyal, in a post on X, wrote, "Discussed pathways to build on IBM’s longstanding presence in India and deepen collaboration across AI, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other frontier technologies, leveraging India’s vast talent pool and rapid digital adoption to innovate and scale solutions for the world."

He also held a meeting with AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker, during which they discussed the group's engagement in India and opportunities to strengthen investments in the financial services and insurance sectors. The minister highlighted India's regulatory reforms and rising demand for insurance coverage, adding that the two were creating new opportunities for global insurers, ANI reported. On X, he wrote, "With comprehensive regulatory reforms and rising demand for insurance coverage, India offers global insurers an ideal platform for long-term growth, aligned with our national vision of Insurance for All by 2047."

Goyal also met General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford, with whom he discussed opportunities for the investment firm to strengthen its business and investment ties with India. During the meeting, Goyal and Ford also discussed ways to further boost the company's engagement with the country by taking advantage of opportunities arising from India's growing economy.

Goyal also met MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf to discuss the insurer’s prospects in India. Their conversation touched on the expanding insurance and financial services market, growing interest in long-term savings and protection products, and India’s pool of technology professionals. Goyal said India was keen to support MetLife as it seeks to expand its presence in the country.

He also met Stéphane de La Faverie, President and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies, and discussed opportunities for the company to further strengthen its presence in India through greater manufacturing and sourcing from the country, while tapping into its growing beauty and personal care market.

The minister also held a meeting with Blackstone executives and discussed ways to deepen the company's partnership with and investment in India.

Goyal's meetings with executives from several US companies come against the backdrop of ongoing India-US trade negotiations. While ties between New Delhi and Washington have come under pressure amid tariff-related differences and the yet-to-be-concluded bilateral trade agreement, Goyal's outreach to companies signals a parallel push by India to attract greater American investment.