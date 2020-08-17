“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired" – were the words of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he announced retirement from international cricket on Instagram. The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper from Ranchi shared a video along with the post that had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it.

While 'Captain Cool' ended his career in style, several Indian and international brands, people took to social media to pay him tributes for his contribution to the Indian cricket. Indian Railways, where Dhoni worked as a ticket collector on the railways in Kharagpur in West Bengal also paid tribute to the humble cricketer.

"Cheers to the man who started his career with Indian Railways and ended with making India proud. We will miss you as a great performer," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Cheers to the man who started his career with Indian Railways and ended with making India proud. We will miss you as a great performer.@msdhoni#MSDhoni#MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/qV5QpUa7og — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2020

Airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet took to social media to pay him tributes.

"To an incredible journey of our very own captain cool. Thank you for inspiring us to dream big and making cricket more than just a game for all of us. We wish you the best in your next innings," IndiGo tweeted.

To an incredible journey of our very own captain cool. Thank you for inspiring us to dream big and making cricket more than just a game for all of us. We wish you the best in your next innings. Share with us your best moments of @msdhoni . 🏏 #Dhoni #mahi #LetsIndiGo #Cricket pic.twitter.com/chKC5Sw7Dj — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2020

"From lightning fast stumpings to last ball victories - you've always been the best at 'finishing it off in style!’ Thank you Captain Cool @msdhoni, you will be missed," GoAir tweeted.

Thank you Captain Cool @msdhoni, you will be missed. 💙#DhoniRetires #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/YGd9mNQuTQ — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 15, 2020

"Thank you for the memories, Captain Cool and Suresh Raina! As always, you've finished the game well, again," SpiceJet tweeted.

Parle-G tweeted, "We like our Chai hot and our “Captain Cool". You ended this game in style - like always; and we bid you farewell.⁣

On Saturday, Dhoni had announced his retirement on Instagram. He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka.

