Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and launch numerous development works that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Tamil, Malayalam, and English on Saturday and said, "Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens."

Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. https://t.co/NZUT66cjrt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2021





1) At around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai. This Battle Tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, 8 labs and several MSMEs.

2) The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension completed at a cost of ₹3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

3) He will inaugurate the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs.293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur Districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port. This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.

4) The Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur also be inaugurated by PM Modi. Completed at a cost of ₹423 crore, the electrification of this 228 km route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in saving of Rs.14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

5) He will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of ₹2,640 crores and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

6) PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

7) The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Constructed at a capital cost of about ₹6000 crore, the PDPP Complex has been set up close to the refinery to achieve integration of feedstock supply, utilities, off-sites and other facilities. With the commissioning, Kochi Refinery has become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

8) The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels at Willingdon Islands in Cochin. The International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/ Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3. The Ro-Ro vessels, MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. The service will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi.

9) PM Modi will inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika" at Cochin Port. Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India’s first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of ₹25.72 crore. It will promote tourism, give a fillip to development and will act as an effective instrument for employment generation, earning revenue and foreign exchange.

10) PM Modi will also inaugurate Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited. d. It is a premier Maritime Learning Centre and is the only maritime institute in India functioning within a shipyard, having extended training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair

11) PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. It is being reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹19.19 crore under the Sagarmala Scheme. Upon completion, a dedicated berthing facility will be available for chemical handling at Cochin Port. Reconstruction of the Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo and reduced logistics cost

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via