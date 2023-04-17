From Isha Ambani to Namita Thapar: Lavish homes of India's women entrepreneurs

From Isha Ambani to Namita Thapar: Lavish homes of India's women entrepreneurs2 min read . 05:55 AM IST
- These luxurious houses are a testament to their unwavering dedication and perseverance in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
In recent times, women entrepreneurs in India have been overcoming obstacles and establishing themselves in the business realm, as evidenced by Forbes' list of wealthiest Indians.
In recent times, women entrepreneurs in India have been overcoming obstacles and establishing themselves in the business realm, as evidenced by Forbes' list of wealthiest Indians.
The list revealed that three more women have joined the ranks of successful businesswomen who have amassed substantial wealth. Many of these accomplished women have not only achieved financial success but have also invested in opulent homes, which serve as symbols of their status and achievements.
The list revealed that three more women have joined the ranks of successful businesswomen who have amassed substantial wealth. Many of these accomplished women have not only achieved financial success but have also invested in opulent homes, which serve as symbols of their status and achievements.
These luxurious houses are a testament to their unwavering dedication and perseverance in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
These luxurious houses are a testament to their unwavering dedication and perseverance in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
Let's explore the opulent homes of India's esteemed female entrepreneurs.
Let's explore the opulent homes of India's esteemed female entrepreneurs.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Roshni Nadar Malhotra
As the chairperson of HCL Technologies and with a substantial net worth of ₹84,330 crore, she resides in a lavish mansion in Delhi worth approximately ₹115 crore. Reportedly, her father, billionaire Shiv Nadar, gifted her this extravagant bungalow located in Delhi's Friends Colony East Area, according to ET.
As the chairperson of HCL Technologies and with a substantial net worth of ₹84,330 crore, she resides in a lavish mansion in Delhi worth approximately ₹115 crore. Reportedly, her father, billionaire Shiv Nadar, gifted her this extravagant bungalow located in Delhi's Friends Colony East Area, according to ET.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
As the founder of Biocon, a prominent biotech company in India, and with a net worth of $2.1 billion, she resides in a magnificent mansion named Glenmore, located on the outskirts of Bangalore City. The property, which was once a palm plantation, features a sprawling 17,000 sq ft family home with a red-tiled roof and an exquisite collection of art. The architectural design of the house has been crafted by renowned architect Sandeep Khosla.
As the founder of Biocon, a prominent biotech company in India, and with a net worth of $2.1 billion, she resides in a magnificent mansion named Glenmore, located on the outskirts of Bangalore City. The property, which was once a palm plantation, features a sprawling 17,000 sq ft family home with a red-tiled roof and an exquisite collection of art. The architectural design of the house has been crafted by renowned architect Sandeep Khosla.
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar, a notable businesswoman and TV personality recognized for her appearance on the TV show Shark Tank India, holds a net worth of ₹600 crore. She is a prominent figure in the Indian healthcare sector and currently holds the position of Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a well-known healthcare brand.
Namita Thapar, a notable businesswoman and TV personality recognized for her appearance on the TV show Shark Tank India, holds a net worth of ₹600 crore. She is a prominent figure in the Indian healthcare sector and currently holds the position of Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a well-known healthcare brand.
Thapar's opulent residence in Pune is among her numerous upscale possessions. The exact cost of the house remains undisclosed, but it boasts lavish interiors, exquisite decor, and luxurious amenities.
Thapar's opulent residence in Pune is among her numerous upscale possessions. The exact cost of the house remains undisclosed, but it boasts lavish interiors, exquisite decor, and luxurious amenities.
The residence features a diverse collection of unique items, including a dedicated yoga corner and a workspace adorned with her achievements where she conducts her business from home. Furthermore, the house boasts a luxurious balcony adorned with lush greenery.
The residence features a diverse collection of unique items, including a dedicated yoga corner and a workspace adorned with her achievements where she conducts her business from home. Furthermore, the house boasts a luxurious balcony adorned with lush greenery.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Despite being widely recognized as the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's accomplishments go beyond her family background. Alongside her siblings, Isha holds a crucial role in managing and operating the family business. She has successfully carved out her own identity and gained recognition for her notable achievements.
Despite being widely recognized as the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's accomplishments go beyond her family background. Alongside her siblings, Isha holds a crucial role in managing and operating the family business. She has successfully carved out her own identity and gained recognition for her notable achievements.
After their extravagant wedding ceremony, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal moved into their luxurious residence in Worli, Mumbai. The property offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, making it a highly coveted location in the area. Named Gulita, the mansion spans an impressive 5,00,000 square feet in size.
After their extravagant wedding ceremony, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal moved into their luxurious residence in Worli, Mumbai. The property offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, making it a highly coveted location in the area. Named Gulita, the mansion spans an impressive 5,00,000 square feet in size.
Ghazal Alagh
Ghazal Alagh
Ghazal Alagh, a fellow judge on Shark Tank India, owns an extravagant duplex apartment that resembles a bungalow, featuring a spacious terrace ideal for relaxation. The interior of the house exudes opulence, with a prominent wooden touch.
Ghazal Alagh, a fellow judge on Shark Tank India, owns an extravagant duplex apartment that resembles a bungalow, featuring a spacious terrace ideal for relaxation. The interior of the house exudes opulence, with a prominent wooden touch.
The duplex also includes a personalized and inviting bar area. The living room exudes a royal ambience, adorned with a large white velvet sofa and floral design cushions.
The duplex also includes a personalized and inviting bar area. The living room exudes a royal ambience, adorned with a large white velvet sofa and floral design cushions.
Beige curtains adorn the back of the room, while a black glass side table embellished with decorative pieces adds to the sophistication. The flooring of the living room is crafted from wood, adding to the overall elegance of the space.
Beige curtains adorn the back of the room, while a black glass side table embellished with decorative pieces adds to the sophistication. The flooring of the living room is crafted from wood, adding to the overall elegance of the space.