From Isha Ambani to Namita Thapar: Lavish homes of India's women entrepreneurs

As the founder of Biocon, a prominent biotech company in India, and with a net worth of $2.1 billion, she resides in a magnificent mansion named Glenmore, located on the outskirts of Bangalore City. The property, which was once a palm plantation, features a sprawling 17,000 sq ft family home with a red-tiled roof and an exquisite collection of art. The architectural design of the house has been crafted by renowned architect Sandeep Khosla.