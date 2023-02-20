From IT to Startups, these Indian companies laid off employees in 2023
- As the world emerges from the pandemic era, over-hiring, cost pressures and funding challenges have posed fresh problems for companies.
- The layoffs which started last year has only increased since the beginning of 2023.
