From IT to Startups, these Indian companies laid off employees in 2023

Not just the IT sector, since the start of 2023, India also saw layoff from startups trimming their headcount to cut costs. Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy fired 380 employees of its 6,000-strong workforce as part of a "restructuring exercise", according to an internal e-mail shared by Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy’s chief executive and co-founder. The Google-backed delivery platform Dunzo laid off 3 percent of its workforce citing restructuring. As per LinkedIn, the company has a workforce of 3,000 employees which means it has laid off approximately 90 employees. The exact number of laid off employees was not disclosed. The company had initially planned for a public listing this year, but is now allowing for some more time for its quick commerce business to mature before going public. Cloud kitchen brand Rebel Foods, which operates brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Oven Story, as well as edtech unicorn Lead School have also recently sacked employees. Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs also laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a “restructuring exercise," though the exact number is not knowthis n.