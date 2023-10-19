From Jack Daniel's to Glenlivet, prices of liquor go up in Gurugram. Details here
Shortage of liquor in Delhi allows Gurugram retailers to raise prices
Prices of liquor have climbed in Gurugram after shortages of popular brands in the national capital Delhi. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, liquor vendors have stopped offering discounts and offers as customers in Delhi have turned to Gurugram to purchase popular alcohol brands. The shortage of liquor in Delhi is due to the city's controversial excise policy and the rejection of sale licenses for major companies. And the absence of major brands from Delhi's liquor market has allowed retailers in Gurugram to raise prices.