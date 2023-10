Prices of liquor have climbed in Gurugram after shortages of popular brands in the national capital Delhi. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, liquor vendors have stopped offering discounts and offers as customers in Delhi have turned to Gurugram to purchase popular alcohol brands. The shortage of liquor in Delhi is due to the city's controversial excise policy and the rejection of sale licenses for major companies. And the absence of major brands from Delhi's liquor market has allowed retailers in Gurugram to raise prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, during the festive season, the demands have skyrocketed in Gurgram, the retailers are charging 33% more than two months ago.

As per the HT report, a bottle of Jack Daniel's, which sold for ₹1,800 now goes for ₹2,300. Similarly, Black Label has gone from ₹1,800 to ₹2,200, Jameson from ₹1,200 to ₹1,600, and Glenlivet 12 from ₹2,900 to ₹3,400.

Beer prices have jumped as well. A 330ml bottle of Kingfisher Premium, for instance, now retails for ₹120, up from ₹90, while Corona goes for ₹200 instead of ₹165.

A manager of a liquor store on Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road said he will further increase the prices of liquor by another 10% next week and even further in the week before Diwali.

The political battle between the BJP and AAP parties has hit Delhi's liquor market since the reimplementation of the old excise policy.

The AAP regime sought to overhaul the city’s liquor trade but was scrapped in July last year after a spat between the Centre and the Delhi government.

The formulation of the new excise policy has been pending for over a year, with the 2021-22 policy being extended periodically to fill the vacuum.

The existing excise regime, implemented on September 1 last year in Delhi, has been extended for another six months this year.

The Delhi government scrapped its new policy and returned to the old one after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July last year recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the former.

