Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, Mudassar Khadian, were among FIVE deadly terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes on May 7

India's retaliation attack (Operation Sindoor) on the terrorist groups responsible for the Pahalgam attack has resulted in eliminating at least five terrorists reportedly affiliated with the outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, reported the news agency ANI, citing people aware of the development on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Here are Five Terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor airstrike Mudassar Khadian Khas Mudassar Khadian Khas, alias Mudassar, alias Abu Jundal of LeT, was allegedly eliminated. He was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and according to the agency report, his funeral was held in a government school where Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a global terrorist) led the ceremony. The General of the Pakistan Army and the IG of the Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony, reported the news agency.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, who was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was reportedly killed in the Operation Sindoor airstrike on May 7. Jameel was the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of the Jaish outfit.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, alias Mohd Salim, alias Ghosi Sahab, was also killed in the May 7 airstrike, reported the news agency ANI. He was also the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, and was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case, as per the reports.

Khalid Khalid alias Abu Akasha, who was reportedly involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and weapons smuggling from Afghanistan, was killed in the May 7 airstrike, as per the agency report.



Khalid's funeral was held in Faisalabad and attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, according to the reports.

Mohammad Hassan Khan Mohammad Hassan Khan, who was also reportedly an affiliate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He was also the operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Khan was responsible for coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. According to the agency report, Khan was also among others who were eliminated by India in Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Operation Sindoor India launched what is being called the nation's largest and deepest air strike into Pakistan, in which they targeted nine terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, 2025.

These terror targets included bases of the outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bahawalpur and Muridke, respectively.

According to the latest developments, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top officials like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and others, after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of attacks on India.