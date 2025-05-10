Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, Mudassar Khadian, were among FIVE deadly terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes on May 7

Mohammad Hassan Khan

Mohammad Hassan Khan, who was also reportedly an affiliate of the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He was also the operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Khan was responsible for coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. According to the agency report, Khan was also among others who were eliminated by India in Operation Sindoor on May 7.