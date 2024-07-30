From Jharkhand to Odisha: Hundreds died in train accidents on THESE routes. An overview of recent mishaps

India witnessed several tragic train accidents, with the recent collision reported in Jharkhand. Other train derailments were reported in West Bengal, Chandigarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and other states.

Written By Alka Jain
Published30 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

India has experienced several tragic train accidents, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. These incidents have sparked significant concerns about the safety of the Indian railway system and the urgent need for stricter preventive measures. Here's an in-depth overview of some of the most significant train accidents that have occurred recently,

Jharkhand train accident: On July 30, two people were killed and 20 injured when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened at 3:45 AM near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.

Chandigarh train mishap: On July 18, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured after multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The dead were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh (31), a resident of Araria in Bihar, and Rahul (38) from Chandigarh.

West Bengal train accident: In June, the accident occurred at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division, ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction, at approximately 8:45 am on June 17, 2024. The mishap, in which nine passengers were killed, occurred within the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Bihar train derailments: On October 11, 2023, the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar, Bihar. Six coaches went off the tracks, resulting in four deaths and over 70 injuries. The incident led to an investigation, underscoring the need for improved railway maintenance and safety measures.

Odisha train tragedy: The tragic incident occurred on June 2, when the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. This collision resulted in the derailment of some coaches, which then collided with the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express. The accident claimed the lives of 293 people and injured over 1,200 others.

Andhra Pradesh train collision: On October 29, 2023, two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. The Visakhapatnam-Palasa train crashed into the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train, resulting in 14 deaths. The incident was blamed on signal failure and human error, raising concerns about upgrading railway signalling systems to prevent future accidents.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFrom Jharkhand to Odisha: Hundreds died in train accidents on THESE routes. An overview of recent mishaps

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    184.50
    11:48 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    4.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.70
    11:48 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    0.35 (0.11%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    356.05
    11:48 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    18.25 (5.4%)

    Axis Bank

    1,177.35
    11:48 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    6.7 (0.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,658.90
    11:42 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    376.5 (8.79%)

    M M T C

    113.59
    11:42 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    8.55 (8.14%)

    Jindal Saw

    640.70
    11:42 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    38.25 (6.35%)

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,681.30
    11:40 AM | 30 JUL 2024
    328.05 (6.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue