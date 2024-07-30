India witnessed several tragic train accidents, with the recent collision reported in Jharkhand. Other train derailments were reported in West Bengal, Chandigarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and other states.

India has experienced several tragic train accidents, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. These incidents have sparked significant concerns about the safety of the Indian railway system and the urgent need for stricter preventive measures. Here's an in-depth overview of some of the most significant train accidents that have occurred recently,

Jharkhand train accident: On July 30, two people were killed and 20 injured when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened at 3:45 AM near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.

Chandigarh train mishap: On July 18, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured after multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The dead were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh (31), a resident of Araria in Bihar, and Rahul (38) from Chandigarh.

West Bengal train accident: In June, the accident occurred at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division, ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction, at approximately 8:45 am on June 17, 2024. The mishap, in which nine passengers were killed, occurred within the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Bihar train derailments: On October 11, 2023, the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar, Bihar. Six coaches went off the tracks, resulting in four deaths and over 70 injuries. The incident led to an investigation, underscoring the need for improved railway maintenance and safety measures.

Odisha train tragedy: The tragic incident occurred on June 2, when the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. This collision resulted in the derailment of some coaches, which then collided with the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express. The accident claimed the lives of 293 people and injured over 1,200 others.

Andhra Pradesh train collision: On October 29, 2023, two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. The Visakhapatnam-Palasa train crashed into the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train, resulting in 14 deaths. The incident was blamed on signal failure and human error, raising concerns about upgrading railway signalling systems to prevent future accidents.

