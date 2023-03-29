From July 1, your foreign tour packages to face 20% tax. Here's what taxpayers should know2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
In Budget 2023, the government said, for foreign remittances for other purposes under LRS and purchase of overseas tour program, it is proposed to increase the rates of TCS from 5% to 20%.
While April 1st comes with a host of new changes in the income tax rules, however, there is another key change awaiting in the mid of fiscal FY24. It would be tax collected at source (TCS) on foreign tour packages. In Budget 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced major changes in TCS for foreign remittances. This will come into effect from July 1, 2023. One of the reasons behind the hike in TCS rate for tour packages could be to track whether people making high-value remittances reflected proportionately high income in their income tax returns.
