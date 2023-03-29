Jalan explained that the rules for use of International credit cards and debit cards are laid down by the RBI and any payment for prohibited items like lottery tickets, etc is already tracked by The RBI wherein the holder of the Credit Card has to provide the details of the expenses. Now, the Hon’ble Minister of Finance has required that RBI goes one step further and not only tracks but even collects this 20% TCS at source on expenses for foreign tours made by such international credit card holders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}