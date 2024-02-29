From June, 25% of air traffic controllers and ground staff to face breathalyser tests
Currently, only 10% of personnel engaged in sensitive aviation work are required to undergo testing for alcohol.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s civil aviation regulator, has revised the rules to mandate breathalyser tests for 25% of personnel engaged in sensitive aviation work, up from the current 10%, in an effort to make flying safer. The revised rule, which will come into effect from June, covers those involved in aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, aerodrome operations, and ground handling services.