From Kahwah to Chilgoza Pulao: What was on the menu at PM Modi’s dinner for NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a special dinner for parliamentarians from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties at his official residence on 11 December. The dinner came just three days after the NDA felicitated Modi for the ruling dispensation’s landslide win in the Bihar assembly polls.

“Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation’s development journey in the years ahead,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

The NDA bagged 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly in the 2022 elections. Among the alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, the JD(U) secured 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) won 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured four seats.

The dinner meeting was intended to create a platform for an open and constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners, according to a BJP leader quoted by news agency PTI. It provided the Prime Minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap.

Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance attended the dinner.

The menu was vegetarian, featuring an extensive selection of regional Indian dishes, according to a report in NDTV.

What was on the menu? -Orange Juice with Ginger

-Subz Badam Shorba: Seasonal vegetables, almonds, spices

-Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi: Foxtail millet with green peas and crushed walnuts, cooked on a griddle

-Kothimbir Vadi: Flavorful snack made with coriander leaves and gram flour

-Gongura Paneer: Spiced cottage cheese curry with sorrel leaves

-Khubani Malai Kofta: Apricot-stuffed dumpling in rich, creamy cashew curry

-Palakura Pappu: Andhra-style tempered lentils with spinach

- Chilgoza Pulao: Basmati rice with black gram and toasted pine nuts)

- Breads: Roti/ Missi Roti/ Naan/ Tawa Laccha Paratha

-Baked Pista Langcha: Pista-stuffed sweet made with chhena and khoya

-Ada Pradaman: Rice flakes cooked with palm jaggery and coconut milk, dry nuts

-Cut Fresh Fruit

-Kahwah

