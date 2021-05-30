Even as the Covid-19 situation seems to be easing across the country, several states have decided to extend lockdown and curfews to safeguard the gains made so far and further arrest the spread of the virus.

While states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa will now be under strict restrictions for another week to a fortnight, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Here's a complete list

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the shutdown in the state till 9 June.

"Although the prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove restrictions. The lockdown will continue in all districts from 31 May to 9 June," Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under lockdown since 8 May following a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities. All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50% of total strength.

Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm. Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the Covid protocol.

Puducherry: The government in the UT has extended the Covid lockdown till midnight of 7 June.

A lockdown was first imposed in Puducherry on 10 May.

Essential services have been permitted and would be available from 5 am every day till noon.

Tamil Nadu: The state-wide lockdown has been extended till 7 June.

The decision was taken after Tamil Nadu MK Stalin held meetings with medical experts and senior ministers in the government and after assessing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Under the no-relaxation curbs, Stalin said that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

Maharashtra: The state government has extended lockdown-like restrictions, which came into force on 14 April, by another 15 days. They were to end on 1 June.

Goa: With the Covid-19 positivity rate still hovering at 21%, the Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on 31 May, by another week till 7 June.

Currently, all shops except those selling essential items are closed in Goa. The shops selling essential items can conduct business from 7 am to 1 pm.

Restaurant kitchens are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm. Medical stores and health-related facilities are kept out of the purview of the current curfew order.

Delhi: The government has extended the Covid curfew for another week till 5 am of 7 June while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises.

Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring of Covid appropriate behaviour will mark the resumption of activities.

The workers and employees allowed at manufacturing units and construction sites will require to carry e-passes for movement during the ongoing lockdown that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Madhya Pradesh: Though the state government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the "corona curfew" restrictions beginning 1 June, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places with a positivity rate above 5%.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. He said school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

Andhra Pradesh: The month-long Covid-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from 1 June to 15 June in view of Covid-19 cases.

After a Covid review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till 15 June.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government had on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs till 7 June but announced relaxations, including an increase in the opening hours of shops

Karnataka: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the question of extending the lockdown may not arise if the public cooperated and there is a decline in Covid-19 cases.

These would be the factors that would determine the state government's decision on the lockdown, which will continue till 7 June.

In the Northeast, most of the states have extended restrictions.

Nagaland: The government has extended the total lockdown in the state till 11 June.

Arunachal Pradesh: The state will continue with the lockdown in seven districts of the state till 7 June.

Manipur: The state government has extended the curfew in seven districts till 11 June.

Mizoram: The ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area has been extended by another seven days till 4 am of 6 June.

Meghalaya: The state has extended the total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

India has been seeing a steady decline in fresh infections with 1,73,790 more people testing positive in the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning.

The is the lowest rise in daily recorded in the last 45 days.

The cumulative Covid-19 caseload has risen to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data.

The daily positivity further declined to 8.36%, remaining below 10% for the fifth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84%.

The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 for fatalities.

