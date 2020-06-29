Home >News >India >From KG to Class 10: Karnataka govt issues guidelines to conduct online classes
Representative image (Photo: ANI)
Representative image (Photo: ANI)

From KG to Class 10: Karnataka govt issues guidelines to conduct online classes

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 03:22 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The schools have been directed not to collect additional fee for online classes

Under directions of Karnataka High Court, the state govt issued guidelines to conduct online classes.

For the kindergarten students, online classes can be held 30 minutes a week while students in classes 1-5 will have online classes for 30-45 minutes divided in two periods for three alternate days every week.

For students in classes 6-8, the online classes will be for 30-45 mins divided in two periods for five days every week while students in classes 9 and 10 can have the virtual classes for 30-45 mins divided into four periods for five days a week.

As per the order, all schools affiliated to the state primary and secondary education board, CBSE and ICSE boards can conduct online classes in compliance with the state government's guidelines.

The schools have also been directed not to collect additional fee for online classes.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Bengaluru: Police and BBMP personnel seal Sadar Patrappa road as the state government announced strict lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. (PTI)

Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total Covid-19 cases in Karnataka: Minister

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
IIT-Bombay scraps face-to-face lectures this year. (Hindustan Times)

IIT Bombay drops classroom lectures this year, opts for online classes

1 min read . 25 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout