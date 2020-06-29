From KG to Class 10: Karnataka govt issues guidelines to conduct online classes

From KG to Class 10: Karnataka govt issues guidelines to conduct online classes1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 03:22 PM IST
The schools have been directed not to collect additional fee for online classes
The schools have been directed not to collect additional fee for online classes
Under directions of Karnataka High Court, the state govt issued guidelines to conduct online classes.
For the kindergarten students, online classes can be held 30 minutes a week while students in classes 1-5 will have online classes for 30-45 minutes divided in two periods for three alternate days every week.
For students in classes 6-8, the online classes will be for 30-45 mins divided in two periods for five days every week while students in classes 9 and 10 can have the virtual classes for 30-45 mins divided into four periods for five days a week.
As per the order, all schools affiliated to the state primary and secondary education board, CBSE and ICSE boards can conduct online classes in compliance with the state government's guidelines.
The schools have also been directed not to collect additional fee for online classes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated