Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with well known personalities from various fields in Bengaluru on Sunday. The interaction came after the PM landed in Karnataka for the inaugural day of Aero India 2023 and included actors, cricketers, business leaders and social media personalities. The meeting reportedly took place over dinner hosted at the Raj Bhavan in the city.

“He listened to us patiently and spoke about his vision for the film industry. He also asked us about our expectations, what are we looking at, what are we expecting from the government, what can we do as an industry for the country. I was impressed with the knowledge about the minute details of the industry and the possibility of what we can do. He called it a soft power," recounted KGF star Yash.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia," exclaimed comedian Shraddha, popularly known as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta dubbed his meeting with the PM “amazing" and gave some insight into the conversation.

“He had deep insights into battery manufacturing, evolving energy supply chains and of course, EVs for India. No wonder India is leading the world in electrification of 2W and 3W. The focus does start from the top!"

Reports indicated that topics such as the Kannada language, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, youth empowerment, talent and business opportunities were discussed.

“My new health and fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72," said Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.

The PM also interacted with Kantara star Rishabh Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, former cricketer Javagal Srinath and other players including Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

"He asked about Kannada Film industry, what is going on and what we require etc and he also told what he can do. He praised Kantara movie," Shetty said.

"It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji yesterday at Rajbhavan, Bengaluru along with my cricketing colleagues. Will cherish our interaction," ex-team India cricketer Kumble tweeted.

“He discussed a variety of issues including sports infrastructure, Olympics and sporting culture in India," added fellow former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies)