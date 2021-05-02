OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) Sunday handed over 105 oxygen cylinders to the government of Delhi that will augment medical oxygen capacity in some of the covid-care hospitals by 4765 litres.

Earlier, they had given five cylinders to the state administration and put together the 110 oxygen cylinders were given to the state that will augment the medical oxygen capacity in hospitals by little over 5000 litres.

“We have taken out oxygen cylinders from our labs and giving the government. It’s an emergency situation and we are chipping in," said V. Ramgopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi.

“We have taken out cylinders from our laboratories. It won’t hit our work in the short run. Our faculty, staff and students worked towards this, seeing the situation outside," Rao said over a telephone interaction.

The 110 cylinders are of different capacity but at least 95 of them are 47 litres each.

“These cylinders are empty ones. The administration needs more and more cylinders for filling up oxygen. They can refill and use in covid care facilities," said the director.

These cylinders were given as loans meaning the government will return them as situation improves. “This won’t impact our lab work immediately; we have some more. But we need them in the long run," he said.

Delhi is facing a shortage of oxygen and in last one week, at least two hospitals including Batra Hospital have reported death of patients including a senior doctor due to this reason. Earlier on Sunday, a children’s hospital in Delhi named Rainbow Children’s Hospital made desperate appeals for help on social media platforms underlying that it was running out of medical oxygen. And the city government said that it is rushing five Oxygen cylinders.

Oxygen cylinders, small or big, are specialised containers, and their availability is as much a necessity as the oxygen itself in the current scenario. Availability of containers will allow authorities to fill up oxygen from different sources.

