New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a speech on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

"The country has decided that from now we will celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary (23 January) as 'Parakram Divas'," said Modi in Kolkata.

PM inaugurated a commemorative stamp, coin on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

"Netaji's life, work and decisions are an inspiration for all of us. Nothing was impossible for a person with such steely resolve," said Modi.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together to solve," added Modi.

Wonder how Netaji would have felt had he seen the new India that is taking shape today, said Modi.

"From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty," said Modi.

PM said Netaji would have been proud to see how India is helping other nations by providing them Covid-19 vaccines. The train plying from Howrah, known as Howrah-Kalka Mail is being renamed as Netaji Express, he said.

"Netaji once asked people not to lose hope of free India, similarly, no one can stop India from being Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)," said Modi.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans were raised against her in PM Modi's presence.

"If you invite someone to a government programme, you should not insult them," said Mamata at the event.

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Bose. His visit to the West Bengal capital comes at a time when the state will see assembly polls in a few months.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 pm, from where he took a helicopter for the city.

State minister Purnendu Basu received him at the airport.

Modi's copter landed at the RCTC Ground in the heart of the city at 3.25 pm.

The prime minister was received there by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim.

After reaching Kolkata, he first visited the National Library in Kolkata and interacted with artists and delegates of the library.

He later reached Victoria Memorial, where the Parakram Diwas celebrations were organised. PM Modi was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Prime Minister also participated in an 'interactive exhibition' organised in Victoria Memorial depicting 125 most important events of Netaji's life. The exhibition will continue for next two years and is titled 'Nirbheek Subhas'.

PM Modi later greeted the people gathered to participate in the cultural programme organised at Victoria Memorial on the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas'. He also met the family members of the Indian Army founder.

The programme started with a rendition of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' by children clad in khaki uniforms.

Later singer Papon sang a song dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose titled "Subhas ji--Wo Jan-e-hind aa gaye", followied by legendary singer Usha Uthup performing a soulful rendition of iconic Rabindrasangeet 'Ekla Chalo Re'.





