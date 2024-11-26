Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  From Ladki Bahin in Maharashtra to Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana: Understanding finances behind women-centric poll doles

Sharmila Bhadoria

Political parties in India use cash transfer schemes for women as poll promises, with the Ladki Bahin Yojana significantly impacting Maharashtra's elections. As these schemes gain popularity, let's look at the financial cost of these schemes in different states.

Women-centric cash schemes have been at the centre of politics during elections in states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, etc. Let's take a look at how much they cost to the government.

During recent assembly elections in states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, etc, several political parties kept cash transfer schemes for women as one of their poll promises.

In Maharashtra, the Ladki Bahin Yojana proved to be a game changer, playing a pivotal role in securing a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the recently held state assembly polls.

Beyond Maharashtra, similar women-centric schemes have helped political parties build a solid voter base in states like Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

The financial cost of women-centric schemes

These women-centric cash schemes have emerged as a powerful tool for political parties to strengthen their voter base. While they also help offer additional income to women, most of these schemes add a huge chunk of debt to state governments.

As these schemes gain popularity, let's look at the financial cost of these schemes in different states.

Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behena Yojana

The BJP launched the scheme, which provides a monthly allowance of 1,250 in the Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled bank account of women. The state government has allocated 18,984 crore for the scheme for the financial year 2024-25 (FY 24-25), a 29 per cent increase from the allocation of 14,716 crore made in the previous financial year.

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Under the scheme, the government has promised 1,500 per month assistance to eligible women. According to PRS Legislative Research, the initiative is expected to cost the government around 46,000 crore yearly. The Mahayuti alliance had promised to increase the monthly allowance amount to 2,100 if it returns to power.

West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar

The Mamata Banerjee government provides a monthly allowance of 1,200 per month for women from the SC/ST community and 1,000 for women from other categories. According to PRS Legislative Research, the government allocated 14,400 crore to the scheme for FY 2024-25.

Odisha's Subhadra Yojana

The Mohan Charan Majhi- government provides 10,000 to eligible women in two instalments every year. Subhadra scheme beneficiaries are entitled to receive 50,000 over five years between 2024 and 2028-29. The government allocated 10,000 crore towards the Subhadra Yojana under the Social Welfare and Nutrition sector for FY 24-25.

Kranataka's Gruha Lakshmi Yojana

The scheme was launched by the Congress government last year. It offers 2,000 monthly benefit to the women heads of BPL families. In FY 24-25, the government allocated 28,608 crore for the scheme, which is 63 per cent of the total estimated expenditure on social welfare and nutrition, according to PR Legislative Research's analysis of Karnataka Budget FY 24-25.

