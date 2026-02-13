From Lodhi Road to Rohini, several schools across Delhi receive bomb threats, investigation underway

Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats on Friday morning, police said.

Delhi Police teams, along with fire department personnel, rushed to the affected locations to conduct thorough security checks.

The first call reported as a threat was received at 9:13 AM by BD Tamil Education, Jhandewalan.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, nine schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, according to the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.