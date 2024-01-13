From Lohri, Makar Sankranti to Pongal; here's how India celebrates these harvest festivals
In India, harvest festivals in the month of January mark the beginning of festivities every year. The onset of harvest season is observed across the country under various names based on the region where it is celebrated. The festival is widely celebrated in the Indian Subcontinent and by Hindus all over the world.