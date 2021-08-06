From London to Tokyo, these are world's best cities for international students

A recent study, conducted by a British company that analyses higher education institutions across the globe has listed out the world’s best student cities.

According to the QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2022 ranking, London has emerged as the best city for international for the third time in a row.

London has 18 of the world’s top universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, King's College, London, and several others.

In the QS report, Munich stood on the second spot as the second-most-best city in the world for students, while Seoul and Tokyo ranked third.

Munich has surpassed Germany's Berlin, climbing from fourth in the previous list to second. It chalked up an increase in the desirability, employer activity, and affordability rankings.

On the other hand, South Korea's capital Seoul has jumped from the 7th spot and is now considered to be the joint third best student city in the world. Moreover, Tokyo maintained a place in the overall top three and ranks as the most desirable place to study for students.

Germany's capital Berlin has stood 5th in the list of the world's best cities for foreign students. According to QS, the city scored highly in the Student View indicator with a high quality of living, affordable costs, and a liberal atmosphere.

Australia's Melbourne, which has fallen three places since 2019, has now bagged the 6th spot in the latest QS ranking.

Zurich (Switzerland) and Sydney (Australia) have ranked 7th and 8th among the world's best cities for students.

On the other hand, Paris, Montreal (Canada), and Boston (US), ranked 9th in the latest QS ranking.

According to the rankings, Montreal boasts world-class education – it’s home to several of Canada’s top universities – and a friendly student environment.

While Boston is the new entrant in the top 10, rising from 13th in the previous rankings to tie with Montreal and Paris. The Boston area is home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds looked at a range of factors including its own university rankings, safety, and affordability. And it collected the views of more than 95,000 prospective and former students to gauge desirability and consider actual student experiences.

