Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the 100th time on Sunday. The landmark event was broadcasted live at several locations including the United Nations headquarters in New York. Noted celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Ekta Kapoor reacted to PM Modi's address on 'Mann Ki Baat'

The radio program is considered a key pillar for the government's outreach to citizens and is addressed to multiple social groups like women, farmers, youth, etc.

In the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi talked about how the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' help at improving the gender ratios and how clean natural sites are crucial for the growth of the tourism industry in India. PM Modi also affirmed the personification of Indian citizens and our celebration of positivity.

Many noted personalities attended the 100th 'Mann Ki Baat episode and shared their reaction to the PM's address.

Film Director Rohit Shetty expressed his inspiration after listening to PM Modi. “I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, there is nothing impossible..." he told the news agency ANI.

Actor Shahid Kapoor also attended the live broadcast of Mann Ki Baat and praised PM Modi for his connection with the people of India. “Modi ji wanted to stay connected with people, that is the sign of a great leader...I felt very fortunate that I was called here...," Shahid Kapoor said.

Another brilliant actor Madhuri Dixit shared her happiness over the fact that PM Modi is trying to understand the issues of common citizens. "He (PM Modi) is taking out time to understand the problems of common people, this is amazing..." Madhuri Dixit said.

Film Director and Producer Ekta Kapoor emphasised the impactful of PM Modi's voice and said "It was a beautiful & amazing show. Prime Minister's voice is impactful. I am glad...".

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal praised PM Modi's knowledge of the country. "It is a unique initiative in itself. PM has knowledge of everyone in the country who does something good & contacts them. I don't think this personal touch is there anywhere in any other country...," Anuradha Paudwal said.

Denmark Ambassador to India Freddy Svane called the 'Mann Ki Baat' initiative great and said "I think it's a great initiative...You can't grow your nation without connecting with the people. Therefore, #MannKiBaat is the way forward."

