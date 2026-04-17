From 'magician' jibe to calling women reservation bill 'anti-national': Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech in 5 points

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, launched a scathing attack at the government during the delimitation, women's quota debate. His “magician” jibe sparked a sharp reaction from the BJP MPs.
“The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot, the magician of demonetisation, the magician of Sindoor has suddenly got caught,” Rahul Gandhi said in the Lower House of the Parliament.
Speaking about the Women Reservation Bill – Gandhi claimed that it is an “attempt to change country's electoral map; using and hiding behind India's women.”
Three bills to tweak the women's quota law were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 16. These are the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.
On Friday, the Lok Sabha continued debate and discussions over women's quota, delimitation. Here are key highlights from Rahul Gandhi's speech:
3. ‘Not a women’s bill': Debating about the proposed women's quota – Gandhi claimed the “bill is an attempt to change country's electoral map; using and hiding behind India's women.” He alleged that the Women Reservation Bill is “not a women's bill” and that it has got "nothing to do with the empowerment of women." Formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Women’s Reservation Bill proposes reserving 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women through the constitutional amendment.
4. “Magician” jibe: Rahul Gandhi's "magician" jibe triggered a fuming reaction from BJP MPs. “The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot, the magician of demonetisation, the magician of Sindoor has suddenly got caught,” said Gandhi.
5. ‘Avoid representation for OBCs’: Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the “government is trying to make sure caste census has nothing to do with representation for next 15 years.” He alleged that the Centre's is “trying to avoid giving power, representation to the OBCs” – which he described as the government's “agenda.”