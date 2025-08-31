From Maldives President Muizzu, to Nepal PM Oli — here's who PM Modi met on sidelines of SCO Summit in China | See Pics

PM Modi at SCO Summit in China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31 evening attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit Official reception in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the sidelines of the event, he met a host of world leaders, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Nepal PM KP Oli.

There were 20 foreign leaders at the SCO Plus summit being organised by China, which is this year's rotating chair of the 10-member bloc comprising Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China.

Here's a look at the world leaders who met PM Modi at the sidelines: Nepal PM KP Oli. PM Modi said, “India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special”.

President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives. PM Modi said, “India’s developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people.”

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Modi said, “India’s trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign.”

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. Modi said they are both “very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned.”

President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. PM Modi said, “Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma.”

PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt. The prime minister wrote, “Fondly recalled my Egypt visit a few years ago. India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!”

PM Modi attends SCO summit reception in Tianjin At the SCO Summit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on arriving at the venue of the Official Reception. He was seen shaking hands with Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. He then joined other world leaders for a family photo, capturing a moment of unity and cooperation among nations.

Notably, the official program of the SCO summit will start on the morning of September 1.

Earlier in the day, Modi held several bilateral meetings, including one with Xi Jinping, where both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on August 31.

According to the MEA, both leaders also focused on strengthening “people-to-people” ties through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Further, PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, the external affairs ministry said. President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency. India is preparing to take over the leadership of BRICS from Brazil, the current president.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US's 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.