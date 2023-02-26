From Manish Sisodia to Satyendar Jain - List of AAP leaders who were arrested
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in connection with the excise duty ‘scam’ case.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia insisted on Sunday that more and more party leaders may find themselves implicated in ‘false’ cases as the AAP grows. And while one cannot confirm the veracity of this claim without the conclusion of several ongoing CBI and ED probes, there are indeed a growing number of AAP lawmakers that have found themselves in official crosshairs recently.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×