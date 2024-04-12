From meeting PM Modi to big announcement on Starlink: Check Elon Musk's likely itinerary for India visit
Elon Musk to visit India for 48 hours, expected to make high voltage announcements including Starlink service and $2-3 billion investment plans. Meetings with PM Modi, government officials, and industry representatives on agenda.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has already confirmed that he will soon be visiting India and also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, now a recent report by CNBC-TV18 has shared more details about the billionaire's itinerary during his visit to India.
