From Mela Rouge to Hashtakshar: Itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar
The Jamnagar pre-wedding festivities of Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant will witness business and tech elites from across the world, including Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, the king and queen of Bhutan.
Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's youngest child, Anant Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant on 12 July this year. Ahead of their wedding, a three-day grand pre-wedding celebration is set to take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.