Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's youngest child, Anant Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant on 12 July this year. Ahead of their wedding, a three-day grand pre-wedding celebration is set to take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant will witness business and tech elites from across the world, including Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, along with Queen Jetsun Pema.

This third wedding in the Mukesh and Nita Ambani household is set to match the carnivalesque magnanimity that was exhibited during Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal.

For the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, among others are expected to attend.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Itinerary Day 1

On March 1, 2024, the theme is 'An Evening in Everland' wherein guests are expected to dress-up in elegant cocktail attires.

Day 2

On March 2, 2024, the festivities include 'A Walk on the Wildside' for which the dress code is 'jungle fever'. It will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

After this, the guests will be escorted to 'Mela Rouge' where a potpourri of desi activities will take place. The dress code for the guests for this event is south Asian attires.

Day 3

On March 3, 2024, there are two events lined up, namely- 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar’. 'Tusker Trails' is an outdoor affair where guests can enjoy Jamnagar's natural beauty. For the last event in the pre-wedding celebrations, called 'Hashtakshar’, guests are expected to be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire'.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar will reportedly rope in a team of 65 chefs to whip up over 2,500 dishes for the three-day festivities. The menu is expected to be truly global.

On Friday, Reliance Foundation had posted a video on their Instagram handle in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding functions of Anant and Radhika.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

