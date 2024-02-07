India is set to witness a series of important siplomatic events today, along of political contentions. Further technology sector will also witness an important day with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella visit. As several gear up to begin the Valentine week, with 7 February being Rose Day, Mint being to you a list of important events of the day to keep an eye out for.

-Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India on 7 and 8 February as part of his annual visit to the country with artificial intelligence (AI) and its opportunities serving as the focal point for 2024

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first meet for appointing an Election Commissioner, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal in attendance

-Bihar CM and Janata dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 7 February. This is the first time the Bihar CM made his umpteenth flip-flop and ran back to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that Nitish Kumar will meet PM Modi

-The World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, February 7, in Delhi

-West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit national capital Delhi on 7 February, amid rift rumours with INDIA bloc over seat-sharing

-Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will visit New Delhi on his maiden bilateral visit. The visit by the Bangladeshi minister aims to advance ties, and strategizing future cooperation, and reflects a commitment to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

-Madhya Pradesh Budget session of assembly to begin on 7 February. The Vote on Account for the financial year 2024–25 is likely to be introduced in this second session of the 16th Assembly

-Jailed activist Umar Khalid's bail plea in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case had been postponed by the Supreme Court till February 7.

-Karnataka Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead a “Chalo Delhi" protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today, 7 February against the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi opposing “disparity" in devolution of funds, non-release of compensation for implementing drought-relief work and denial of permission to implement irrigation and drinking related projects in the State

-After months of ethnic violence, Manipur is gearing up to resume passenger train services between Jiribam and Khongsang, spanning approximately 55 kilometers, starting from February 7

-Allahabad High Court had extended the stay order against demolition drive in Akbarnagar area till 7 February

-In Uttar Pradesh, Shah Jahan’s 369th Urs will be celebrated. Entry to World Heritage Site Taj Mahal has been made free from 6-8 February

-Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, top space scientists and strategic thinkers will deliberate on future-ready space capabilities at the DefSat-2024 conference in Delhi today, 7 February

-Byju's has referred its dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to an arbitrator and is trying to settle the matter. In 2019, Byju's signed a three-year jersey sponsorship deal with BCCI, replaced by Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 in June 2023. The NCLT will hear the matter today, 7 February.

-Nestle Board is scheduled to meet today, 7 February, for Quarterly Results and Interim Dividend.

