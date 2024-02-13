From Modi’s 'guarantee' to 'long live Bharat-UAE friendship': 10 things PM Modi said at Ahlan Modi event
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the members of the Indian diaspora for turning up in such a large number
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi during the Ahlan Modi event. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the members of the Indian diaspora for turning up in such a large number and said this is time to hail the partnership between India and UAE.