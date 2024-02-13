Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi during the Ahlan Modi event. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the members of the Indian diaspora for turning up in such a large number and said this is time to hail the partnership between India and UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UAE visit by the Indian Prime Minister came as the relations between both nations are at an all-time high with trade reaching over $85 billion in 2022-23. Among the Gulf nations, UAE has the largest Indian expatriate community with 3.5 million Indian nationals living in the country.

PM Modi addresses Ahlan Modi event: 10 things he said 1. Beginning his address, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the members of the Indian diaspora who belonged to various states of India. "You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here. You may have come from different parts of UAE and from different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. PM Modi said that this is the time to hail the long-standing partnership between India and UAE. His remarks drew a cheer of ‘Modi-Modi’ from the Indian crowd, which showcased the approval of his idea and the popularity of the Indian Prime Minister. "This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," PM Modi said.

3. While touching an emotional note, PM Modi said he brought the fragrance of the soil where the members of the Indian diaspora were born and said Bharat is proud of them. “I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," PM Modi told the Indian diaspora.

4. While remembering his first visit to the UAE in 2015, the Prime Minister praised the members of royalty and said he can never forget the warmth with which he was received at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. "I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians..." he said.

6. PM Modi mentioned the recent visit of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Gujarat and said lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank the leader. "This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today...this makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him...'' PM Modi said.

7. He thanked UAE for honoring him with the highest civilian award of the country and said it belongs to crores of Indian citizens. "I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honor is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. “The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business," he said.

9. "Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, the India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE has achieved is a model for the world..." PM Modi said speaking on the economic aspect of India-UAE ties.

10. While raising the pitch for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, PM Modi said "...Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy. Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

