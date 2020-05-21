New Delhi: Indian carriers will resume operations from 25 May with one third of the capacity and stringent protocols, including flights to key metros like Delhi and Mumbai, which have reported high incidents of Covid-19 infections.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters that the capacity utilisation restriction is of one-third for the approved summer schedule. Fares will also be capped with a lower and upper price limit that will stay till 24 August, the initial phase of opening up of the skies.

The civil aviation ministry has issued detailed guidelines for passengers, airlines, airport operators and other agencies, which would in effect, change the flying experience by a great deal as the focus remains on ensuring physical distance and reduce transmission of the virus through surfaces.

There will be no in-flight meal services for passengers who will be required to wear a face mask and need to reach the airport at least two hours prior to departure. Only those with a green status on Aarogya Setu app will be allowed to travel.

However, airlines won't have to keep the middle seat vacant and instead will need to rigorously clean the aircraft to reduce the risks.

The reopening of flights will ease the financial burden of the two-month lockdown that has pushed carriers to the brink to meet high fixed costs with zero earnings. Analysts have predicted a contraction in India’s economy this fiscal, and airlines will be among the worst-affected sectors as people are unlikely to travel .

“Starting Monday, 25 May, we will recommence domestic civil aviation in a calibrated manner to a limited extent of the required and approved capacity of the summer schedule 2020," the minister said.

"I am fully confident, once the pandemic is over, the sector will be back on robust growth. Our ambition is to gradually take it to the number one market in the world," Puri said.

Kinjal Shah, vice president at rating agency ICRA Ltd, said that a pickup in demand will be crucial for airlines to be able to ramp up operations and to financially recover. Fear among the public about getting infected will have a dampening effect on demand, said Shah. Icra had said in a report earlier this month that the Indian aviation industry will see a 44% revenue contraction in FY21. Profitability too will take a hit due to lower revenues and high fixed costs, the report said.

Puri said the decision to open up domestic air travel was based on low fatality rate of the coronavirus infections in India, rather than the number of infections. “For a country of 1.3 billion people, we are testing more than 100,000 people a day. The 3% fatality in India is one of the lowest figures in the world. Out of the 3% fatalities, 85% or so had pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities. It was absolutely essential for us to have a lockdown and it is equally important that at some point in time, you have to open up…I think the time has come for us to open up," Puri said.

Passengers have to brace for slow movement at the airport due to the safety norms. "In the initial stage, passengers would be entitled to carry maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage as per the specifications by the airline," the guidelines issued by the ministry said.

Passengers will be able to only use home authorized taxis to travel to and from airports. India suspended all flights since 25 March when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19. The lockdown has since been extended thrice, every fortnight, from the initial announcement date. The latest one, fourth phase, will run till 31 May.

Air India and its low cost subsidiary Air India Express, carried over 12,500 passengers during the first stage of its repatriation flights while it is expected to carry 25,000 passengers during the second stage, where many more countries have been added to evacuation list, Hardeep Sigh Puri said.

"The working figure that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave us for Indians that will need repatriation stand at about 1.9 lakh. However, this is not an absolute figure," Puri said adding that private airlines will be allowed to participate in the third round of repatriation exercise.

