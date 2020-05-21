From Monday, domestic airlines will resume flights at one-third capacity

Puri said the decision to open up domestic air travel was based on low fatality rate of the coronavirus infections in India, rather than the number of infections. “For a country of 1.3 billion people, we are testing more than 100,000 people a day. The 3% fatality in India is one of the lowest figures in the world. Out of the 3% fatalities, 85% or so had pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities. It was absolutely essential for us to have a lockdown and it is equally important that at some point in time, you have to open up…I think the time has come for us to open up," Puri said.