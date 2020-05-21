From Monday, your flight ticket price can range from 2,000- 18,600

Tbe Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India on Thursday issued the seven flight fare bands for the domestic flights slated to resume from 25 May.

Based on flight duration, the fare bands have been categorised into seven sectors: A to G. The announcement comes close on the heels of Centre allowing domestic flights to resume operations with enhanced Covid-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

Sector A: Flights with less than 40-minute duration, like Pune-Goa or Bhopal-Mumbai routes, to have lower and upper limit of ₹2,000 and ₹6,000, respectively.

Sector B: Flights with duration between 40-60 minutes, like Jaipur-Indore or Jammu-Delhi routes, and the lower and upper fare limit is ₹2,500 and ₹7,500, respectively.

Sector C: Flights with duration between 60-90 minutes, like Bengaluru-Mumbai or Chennai-Bhubaneswar, the routeslower and upper fare limit for flights has been capped at 3,000 and ₹9,000, respectively.

Sector D: Flights with duration between 90-120 minutes, like ones on Delhi-Mumbai or Pune-Lucknow routes, to have lower and upper fare limit of ₹3,500 and ₹10,000, respectively.

Sector E: Flights with duration between 120-150 minutes, like ones on Delhi-Bengaluru or Srinagar-Ahmedabad routes, to have lower and upper fare limit of ₹4,500 and ₹13,000, respectively.

Sector F: Flights with duration between 150-180 minutes, like ones on Delhi-Imphal or Kolkata-Goa routes, to have lower and upper fare limit of ₹5,500 and ₹15,700, respectively.

Sector G: Flights with duration between 180-210 minutes, like ones on Delhi-Coimbatore or Port Blair-Delhi routes, to have lower, upper limit of ₹6,500 and ₹18,600, respectively.

At least 40% of the flights of a particular flight shall be sold for the fare less than the minimum and maximum fares. These 'sectors' will be enforced until 2359 hours of 24 August, 2020.

