From Mumbai to Guwahati: Adani to invest $2.1 billion in airport city projects spanning over 655 acres

Adani Airport plans to invest more than $2.1 billion ( ₹20,000 crore) in the first phase of a large-scale airport city development programme spanning over 655 acres across six airports in five states, the Adani Airport City Ltd (AACL) announced on Thursday, as the ports-to-power conglomerate expands into non-aviation businesses.

The expansion will span the cities of Mumbai and its suburb of Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati, with around 22 million square feet of mixed-use infrastructure planned in the initial phase, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. said in a statement Thursday.

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The company said that these walkable urban districts will integrate hospitality, retail, entertainment, and commercial hubs.

AACLis a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator.

What to expect from Adani's airport city development project? The project encompasses a 655-acre (265.07 hectares) land bank across six airports in five states, with nearly 440 acres located in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai alone.

Nearly 70 per cent of the investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, where the company controls close to 440 acres of land. This reflects the strategic importance of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as India's largest aviation and commercial hub, it said in a statement.

The projects will combine hotels, offices, retail, entertainment, convention centres and lifestyle infrastructure within airport-linked districts designed to integrate with metro and urban transport networks.

"Airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation," said Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, adding that the developments are intended to drive investment, employment and urban growth around key aviation centres.

The airport city model, widely adopted at hubs such as Singapore Changi Airport, Dubai International Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Incheon International Airport, aims to generate economic activity beyond passenger traffic by creating integrated business and tourism ecosystems.

As part of the initiative, AACL has signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five premium and luxury hotels, including the debut of the Kimpton brand in India.

The company said all Airport City projects have received LEED Gold pre-certification from the US Green Building Council, underscoring a focus on sustainable design, energy efficiency and walkable urban infrastructure.

Adani Airport Holdings, India's largest private airport operator, manages eight airports, including Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The airport city initiative forms a key part of its strategy to diversify revenue streams and capitalise on the rapid growth of India's aviation market.

The group plans to "develop integrated airport cities across its airport network, bringing together hospitality, retail, entertainment, convention and commercial infrastructure within seamlessly connected, walkable urban districts," the statement said.

"The development represents an investment of more than ₹20,000 crore in the first phase. Approximately 22 million sq. ft. will be developed across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati."

The developments are designed as integrated, walkable urban districts where travellers, businesses and local communities can access hotels, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities within environments seamlessly integrated with airport, Metro and city transport infrastructure.

Jeet Adani said: "Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve.

The development is inspired by globally successful airport districts such as Singapore's Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon, bringing an airport-led development model to India's rapidly expanding aviation market.

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"These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment," he added. "Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them.

Unlike conventional real estate developments, the Airport City model is designed around connectivity and experience. Rather than functioning as standalone developments, the districts are being planned as natural extensions of the airport ecosystem. By integrating hotels, workplaces, retail, entertainment and convention facilities within a single master-planned environment, the developments aim to create vibrant, walkable destinations that contribute to the economic vitality of the surrounding cities.