From Mumbai to Missouri: Mahindra's Twitter thread turns into a ‘World Cup’ of glorious sunsets

Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra shared pictures of beautiful sunsets on Twitter, encouraging others to do the same.Premium
Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra shared pictures of beautiful sunsets on Twitter, encouraging others to do the same.
 12 Jan 2022

  • Anand Mahindra tweets a picture of Alibaug sunset comparing it with a Mark Rothko painting, inspiring netizens from across the world to share photos of spectacular sunsets, unleashing a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets on his Twitter thread

The Twitter savvy, Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra has an eye for beautiful sunsets. As the billionaire took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo of a sunset in Alibaug and compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting, he wrote, “A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?"

Interestingly, netizens were inspired to share gorgeous pictures of sunsets from around the world, as his Twitter thread was enveloped in glorious collection of sunset colours.

Enjoying the picture thread, Mahindra who also retweeted some of the photographs and said in a tweet “Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case!"

While retweeting an enthralling picture of a sunset on the Himalayas, he wrote, “Oh I couldn't resist retweeting this one… Beautiful. Truly our Incredible India."

Sharing the last retweet of the sunset thread, he said, “And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences."

