1 min read.Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 10:22 AM ISTLivemint
Anand Mahindra tweets a picture of Alibaug sunset comparing it with a Mark Rothko painting, inspiring netizens from across the world to share photos of spectacular sunsets, unleashing a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets on his Twitter thread
Listen to this article
The Twitter savvy, Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra has an eye for beautiful sunsets. As the billionaire took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo of a sunset in Alibaug and compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting, he wrote, “A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?"
Interestingly, netizens were inspired to share gorgeous pictures of sunsets from around the world, as his Twitter thread was enveloped in glorious collection of sunset colours.
A few days ago, social media was inundated with pics of Mumbai’s clear post-shower sky & spectacular sunset. Never too late to join that bandwagon! Pic on the left was apparently somewhere in Alibaug. A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?? pic.twitter.com/7PTepGHXxJ
Sharing the last retweet of the sunset thread, he said, “And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences."
And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences.. https://t.co/g88YLVDENe