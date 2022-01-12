This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anand Mahindra tweets a picture of Alibaug sunset comparing it with a Mark Rothko painting, inspiring netizens from across the world to share photos of spectacular sunsets, unleashing a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets on his Twitter thread
The Twitter savvy, Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra has an eye for beautiful sunsets. As the billionaire took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo of a sunset in Alibaug and compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting, he wrote, “A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?"
Interestingly, netizens were inspired to share gorgeous pictures of sunsets from around the world, as his Twitter thread was enveloped in glorious collection of sunset colours.
Sharing the last retweet of the sunset thread, he said, “And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences."
