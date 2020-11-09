This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The locos manufactured in Parel workshop of Indian Railways are provided with dual cab to drive from either end with good visibility of track ahead
The loco will be utilised for hauling passenger and goods trains on the Kalka- Shimla railway route
Indian Railways'Loco Workshop, Parel in Mumbai which falls under the Central Railway zone has manufactured the fifth narrow gauge locomotive.
The locomotive will be used in the Kalka-Shimla route which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Railway. The loco will be utilised for hauling passenger and goods trains on the Kalka- Shimla Railway Section of Ambala Division which falls under the Northern Railway.
