Since time immemorial, gender stereotypes, patriarchy, and prejudices have restricted women to finance the family. As per the old school thought, it is the duty of a man to run a house and earn more than his wife. If a wife becomes the sole breadwinner or earns more than her husband, life becomes more challenging for them. However, a Twitter user has recently highlighted some of the successful businessmen, who never shied away from taking money from their wives. Against the backdrop of Shark Tank India season 2 contestant Ganesh Balakrishnan, Twitter user Richa Singh shared a post in which she rightly pointed that how living off your wife's salary is looked down upon in society.

Balakrishnan, who is the co-founder of Flatheads, told in Shark Tank's latest episode that his wife earns and he spends (Wife Kamati Hai, Mai Udata Hu).

Twitter user highlighted that not just Balakrishnan, there are two other successful entrepreneurs that have taken financial support from their wives in the early stage of their career--Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

Narayana Murthy started Infosys with the meager capital provided by his wife, Sudha Murty after the failure of his first venture.

Sudha Murty gave her husband ₹10,000 in 1981 to start Infosys.

As per media reports, Sudha Murty said that the reason she decided to loan ₹10,000 to Narayana Murthy is so that no regret remains.

She said, "Regret is worse than failure".

“It doesn't matter in case he fails. He can accept it and he can take up a job, but regretting, ‘I wish I could have done’ that is worse," Sudha Murty said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In addition to this, Ola founder Bhavish has said that his wife Rajalakshi supported him financially since his early days. "His wife, Rajalakshi Aggarwal has supported him financially since his early days. He’d borrow her car to fulfill requests when Ola was still a young startup," the Twitter user wrote.

It must be noted that Hindi film actor Pankaj Tripathi has also spoken openly about how his wife Mridula took care of household finances during his struggling period.