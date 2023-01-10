Since time immemorial, gender stereotypes, patriarchy, and prejudices have restricted women to finance the family. As per the old school thought, it is the duty of a man to run a house and earn more than his wife. If a wife becomes the sole breadwinner or earns more than her husband, life becomes more challenging for them. However, a Twitter user has recently highlighted some of the successful businessmen, who never shied away from taking money from their wives. Against the backdrop of Shark Tank India season 2 contestant Ganesh Balakrishnan, Twitter user Richa Singh shared a post in which she rightly pointed that how living off your wife's salary is looked down upon in society.

