From Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's javelin to Badminton player PV Sindhu's racket, the items of India's Tokyo Olympics champions have received the highest bids at an e-auction organised by the Ministry of Culture. The Olympians had dedicated their sports gear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after coming back from the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the ministry's website, the starting price of javelin, which has been signed by Neeraj Chopra himself, has a starting price of ₹1 crore.

View Full Image Neeraj Chopra's javelin Click on the image to enlarge

PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medalist in Badminton in Tokyo Olympics, had dedicated her racket and a bag to PM Modi. The handle of the racquet has the signature of PV Sindhu. The base price of the bag with the racket is ₹80 lakh.

View Full Image PV Sindhu's racket with bag Click on the image to enlarge

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made the country swell with pride by winning a bronze in the welterweight (64-69 kg), dedicated her boxing gloves to the prime minister. The starting price of the bid of Lovlina's blue-coloured boxing gloves is ₹80 lakh while a stole with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players carries a base price of ₹90 lakh.

View Full Image Boxer Lovlina's gloves Click on the image to enlarge

The women's hockey stick with signatures of the entire Indian hockey team has a base price of ₹80 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blue-coloured hockey stick includes a logo named Rakshak written in white, and the model number is Rani 28, which directly points to Rani Rampal, the captain of the Women Hockey Team of India and 28 is her jersey number.

View Full Image Indian women's hockey team stick Click on the image to enlarge

Among others, the memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

One can participate in the e-auction by visiting pmmementos.gov.in website. The last date of bidding is October 7. Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

