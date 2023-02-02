From Nepal waterfall to Ayodhya - All you need to know about Shaligram stones sent for Ram Mandir idols
The boulders - weighing around 30 tonnes and 14-15 tonnes - are expected to be used for the construction of Ram and Janaki idols.
Two massive Shaligram stones from the Gandaki river bank in Nepal have been brought to Ayodhya for construction of idols in the Ram Temple. The boulders - weighing around 30 tonnes and 14-15 tonnes - are expected to be used for the construction of Ram and Janaki idols.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×