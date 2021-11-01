At the beginning of the month, many things associated with day-to-day affairs will see changes From today, November 1, many things including the train timetable are changing. Also, this month is very crucial for pensioners as they have to submit their Life certificates in order to receive an uninterrupted pension in their bank accounts.

LPG prices: On the basis of crude rates in the global markets, the oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month. LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by ₹266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost ₹2000.50 from today onwards which was costing ₹1734 earlier. However, there is some relief for the customers as the domestic LPG cylinder prices have not been hiked.

Submission of Life Certificates: Every year between 1 November and 30 November, government pensioners are required to submit their annual life certificates to continue receiving a pension. Pensioners can also submit their life certificates by visiting a bank, post office, availing of doorstep service, or at Jeevan Pramaan Portal.

SBI launches special facility for pensioners

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new service today. Under it, the pensioners won't have to visit a bank branch to submit a life certificate. The facility will allow them to do so via a video call.

Railway Time Table: Indian Railways has made changes in the timetable of trains across the country. The new timings will kick in from November 1. Railways will change the timings of some special trains originating from Western Railway according to the non - monsoon timings with effect from 1 November.

WhatsApp will stop working for some Android and iOS users: WhatsApp will start removing support for some Android, iOS and KaiOS devices running on old OS versions from today. The application will completely stop working on some devices. In order to continue using the application, the user won't have any choice but to get a new device with support for the app.

