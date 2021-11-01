LPG prices: On the basis of crude rates in the global markets, the oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month. LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by ₹266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost ₹2000.50 from today onwards which was costing ₹1734 earlier. However, there is some relief for the customers as the domestic LPG cylinder prices have not been hiked.